The Oasis Documentary Trailer Is Here, and I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

A trailer for the new Oasis documentary is here, and someone must be cutting onions because these ol’ blue eyes of mine are MISTY.

The film is titled Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, and it follows the story of the band from their early beginnings to now. Revealing Oasis’ trajectory from their rise to superstardom to an embattled place in rock history, the film ends at their 2025 reunion tour. It was an event for the ages that many were skeptical would finish, if they even believed it would get off the ground at all.

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This new teaser indicates that fans are getting a fairly comprehensive and vulnerable look at the lives of Noel and Liam Gallagher, their contentious relationship, and overcoming their sibling rivalry to reclaim their alt-rock throne.

A description of the film reads: “Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.”

The Oasis documentary has some acclaimed filmmaking names behind it

The new Oasis documentary is produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Southern and Lovelcase are known for helming the renowned LCD Soundsystem documentary: Shut Up And Play The Hits.

Knight previously spoke about the film, saying, “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation. Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

NME also noted that Noel Gallagher previously offered some comments on the film. “I’ve only seen a tiny little bit of [the film], and it’s difficult to have an opinion on it because I’m only looking at little snippets,” he said. “Everyone who has seen it, or seen more of it than I have, has said that it’s amazing. If it even captures five per cent of what that tour was, it’ll be astonishing. Looking forward to it.”

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger will premiere in theaters and IMAX on September 11, 2026. It will be available to stream on Disney+ sometime later this year.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns