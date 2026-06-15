‘The Office,’ ‘Anchorman,’ and ‘South Park’ All Hid Jokes Where Almost Nobody Would See Them

Comedies have a tendency to keep their jokes front and center in order to, you know, easily get the laughs their creators were hoping for. From the outside looking in, it seems counterproductive to do things any other way. But, then again, who doesn’t like to catch a joke they missed the first few times they watched something so they can point it out to the poor soul who gets stuck with them the next time around (like we’re totally not doing right now)? On that note, let’s take a look at a few hidden gags that people managed to slip under the radar over the years.

Play video

4. SILICON VALLEY’S YOUTUBE LINK

In the Season 4 Silicon Valley episode “The Patent Troll,” Gilfoyle hacks into Jian-Yang’s new smart fridge. At the very bottom of the code displayed on his laptop, eagle-eyed viewers can spot a YouTube URL. If you’re wondering what’s waiting on the other side of that link, you can click right here to find out for yourself.

Videos by VICE

Play video

3. ANCHORMAN’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Just before Ron Burgundy gets himself fired in Anchorman, Veronica Corningstone conspires against him at a Mexican restaurant. According to the sign outside, the place is called “Escupimos en su Alimento.” In English, that means “We spit in their food.”

Play video

2. THE OFFICE’S CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY

Hanging on the wall in Michael Scott’s office is a framed certificate of authenticity saying that he’s the proud owner of a quality Seyko timepiece. That’s Seyko, not Seiko, which is the way the actual company name is spelled.

Play video

1. SOUTH PARK’S ALPHABET CHART

If you look closely at the alphabet chart in Mr. Garrison’s classroom in the Season 2 South Park episodes “Ike’s Wee Wee” and “Chickenlover,” you’ll notice that the letters spell out a message in Spanish. When broken down, it reads “Dios Mio, han matado ha Kenny, bastardos,” which roughly translates to “Oh my God, they killed Kenny, you bast—s!”