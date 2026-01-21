The Office Fortnite Skins Leaked, Release Window Revealed by Dataminers

The Office Fortnite skins have reportedly been leaked by dataminers. Here is which characters from the NBC comedy are supposedly coming to the Epic Games battle royale, and when The Office x Fortnite release date could happen.

When Is The Office Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: X @Fortnite

In January, dataminers claimed we would be getting a The Office x Fortnite crossover. While this may have seemed a bit out of left field at the time, it’s now been confirmed to be true by Epic Games themselves. On the official Fortnite social media account, the publisher posted a teaser that directly references the NBC show. “Build. Beets. Battle Royale.”

This is, of course, a play on an infamous quote from Jim Halpert, who says “Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica” when impersonating Dwight Schrute. So yeah, it seems that The Office x Fortnite is real after all. However, following the teaser, dataminers have reportedly leaked when the crossover could be coming to Fortnite. According to insider AdiraFNInfo, the Office Fortnite collab release date is set to be added during the game’s next update on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

However, it’s important to point out that it’s unclear if that means the skins themselves will be released on that date, or if the cosmetics will instead only be added to the game’s files. Regardless, we should get our first look at what the skins look like during the next update. Interestingly, infamous dataminer HypeX says that the Office x Fortnite skins could release anytime between January 22 and February 5.

The Office Fortnite Skins Leaked

Screenshot: NBC, Epic Games

However, the most important thing revealed in the leak is the Office Fortnite skins themselves. More specifically, which characters from the American sitcom will reportedly get cosmetics in the Epic Games battle royale. According to AdiraFNInfo, the Office Fortnite collaboration will only feature two main characters.

Confirmed The Office Characters in Fortnite

Michael Scott

Dwight Schrute

“The Office info: Michael and Dwight coming next update!” Unfortunately for Jim and Pam fans, Adira also seemingly confirmed that the romantic couple won’t be getting skins in the upcoming crossover. Although the official Epic Games teaser did use a quote from Jim Halpert, so I suppose anything is possible. There is also potential for future The Office skins with a Wave 2 release.

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo

This latest leak also lines up with earlier rumors weeks ago about a “nostalgic duo” from a popular TV series being added to the game soon. It’s hard to believe, but The Office ended over a decade ago in 2013. So people would definitely feel nostalgic for the show. Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute are also one of the series’ most popular duos. Basically, all of this lines up with the initial leaks.

Finally, dataminer ShiinaBR has revealed they can confirm the rumored Regular Show and Ed Edd n Eddy Fortnite collaborations are real. “The Office has been announced for Fortnite. This means I can now also 100% confirm both of these collaborations: Regular Show and Ed, Edd n Eddy. All expected within the next 2 updates.” Apparently the same source that leaked The Office skins was also behind the other Cartoon Network crossover leaks.