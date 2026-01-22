The Office Fortnite Skins Release Date Leaked – Bundle Items & Prices Revealed

The Office Fortnite collab release date has reportedly been leaked early online. According to dataminers, Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute skins will be arriving in the Epic Games battle royale this week.

Back when The Office Fortnite collab was first leaked last month, many fans were initially skeptical. However, Epic Games confirmed the crossover was real recently after posting a Dwight Schrute easter egg on social media. Following the Fortnite V39.09 update, dataminers now claim to know when The Office crossover is coming to the battle royale, and it’s very soon.

According to insider NotPaloLeaks, The Office Fortnite release date is Friday, January 23, 2026. Yeah, that’s literally 24 hours from now! The Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute skins will reportedly go live in the Fortnite shop starting at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET.

For your convenience, we will post a chart showing when The Office Fortnite crossover goes live in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM January 23 North America (ET) 7:00 PM January 23 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM January 24 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM January 24 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM January 24 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM January 23 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM January 24

All The Office Fortnite Cosmetic Items Leaked

While we still don’t know what the skins will look like, NotPaloLeaks also leaked The Office Fortnite bundle items. According to the leaker, there will be a total of eight cosmetic items, including the two Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute skins.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear whether The Office skins will be sold separately in the Battle Royale or if they will only be availble in a bundle. However, here is a full list of every item included in the leaked The Office Fortnite bundle, including their potential pricing:

Michael Scott (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Dwight Schrute (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks 2 Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks (Each)

400 V-Bucks (Each) 2 Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks (Each)

500 V-Bucks (Each) 2 Emotes: 500 V-Bucks (Each)

500 V-Bucks (Each) 1 Glider: 1-200 V-Bucks

1-200 V-Bucks 1 Kicks: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks LEGO Figures

The Office Bundle: 3,200 to 3,600 V-Bucks

It should be pointed out that pricing has not yet been confirmed. Based on previous bundles of similar size, The Office bundle could cost anywhere between 3,200 V-Bucks and 3,600 V-Bucks, but it could also be cheaper or more expensive. At this point, it’s just speculation. What could make the price go up is the rumored Glider and Kicks.

Finally, it appears that the Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott Fortnite skins will likely be revealed sometime today. If they don’t manage to get leaked early, then we should get a look at them sometime tomorrow morning. It would be pretty unlikely for the in-game models to not make their way online before they show up in the Fortnite Shop on January 23.