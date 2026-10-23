The Official Daft Punk X LEGO Collab Is the Mashup We Didn’t Know We Needed

The almighty Daft Punk has teamed up with LEGO. The resulting mashup is a building-block set we didn’t know we needed.

In a new announcement, the French electronic duo and iconic toy company revealed that they’ve collaborated on a unique set. It is based on their iconic 2007 “Alive” tour. That set—conceptualized by Patrick Harboun—will now go into development. Notably, the new partnership will encompass other projects in the future.

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Cédric Hervet, Daft Punk’s long-time Creative Director, issued a statement on the new set. “The pyramid stage is one of the most recognisable expressions of Daft Punk’s visual world,” he said. “So it feels fitting that this fan-created design will be centre stage of this partnership. Fans have always played an important part in Daft Punk’s story, and we are excited to see that creativity reflected through the LEGO universe.”

Julia Goldin, LEGO’s chief product and marketing officer, added, “What makes this partnership so special is the enduring appeal both brands share. Like the LEGO brand, Daft Punk inspires generations through creativity, innovation and a deep connection with fans.”

The Daft Punk LEGO set is based on the duo’s iconic 2007 “Alive” tour

She continued, “We’re excited to build on these foundations to reimagine the Daft Punk legacy in a fresh and unexpected way, creating something unique that resonates with fans across all ages. This is just the beginning of a bigger journey – a creative collab made for fans ready to lose themselves to play.”

Finally, Patrick Harboun, owner of the LEGO Ideas Daft Punk Concert submission, also issued a statement. “This all started as a creative escape during lockdown between my son and I because of our shared love of Daft Punk and LEGO building,” he said.

“We never dared imagine it would take off in this way,” he added. “Watching our passion project become part of an official collaboration is an incredible experience, and it’s a reminder of what makes the LEGO Ideas community so special. That a simple idea, shared by fans, really can become something much bigger.”

Harboun was the winner of a Daft Punk Concert competition. His entry was the winning submission.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic