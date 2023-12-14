The Old Internet Is Dying, and Something Worse Is Being Born

As we slide into the winter holidays, Cyber is taking some time to relax with old friends and discuss the things that truly matter: the decline of the internet, creator culture, and the transcendent power of movies.

This week on Cyber, Aftermath co-founder Gita Jackson stops by to talk about “Napoleon,” the death of film criticism, and what happens when a big name on YouTube plagiarizes you.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Please Stop Asking Me To Sue James Somerton

