MUNCHIES Presents: The Oldest Fast Food Restaurant in the East End

In Hoxton, deep in the heart of London’s East End, sits F. Cooke: an outpost of a pie and mash empire that has been feeding the capital since the 19th century.

In this MUNCHIES special, we meet owner Joe Cooke, great-grandson of Robert Cooke, who opened London’s first pie shop in 1862. Joe shows us how to prepare a proper plate of pie and mash, complete with jellied eels and a parsley sauce known as liquor.

Cheap, hot, and quick, this is the original “fast food.” Just make sure the blood doesn’t squirt in your eye when slicing the live eels—it’ll sting like buggery.