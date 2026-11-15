The One Celebrity Who Didn’t Appreciate Being Made Fun of on ‘Family Guy’

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was asked if there was anybody he’d made fun of on the show who didn’t take it well. “I would have to th…” MacFarlane jokingly began before immediately saying, “Adrien Brody.”

MacFarlane went on to explain that he’d approached Brody at a party shortly after seeing his 2009 movie Splice and told him, “Hey, I really liked Splice. I hope there’s no hard feelings,” to which Brody replied, “Well, there are.”

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Family Guy actually took a couple of shots at Brody over the years. In the 2010 Agatha Christie parody “And Then There Were Fewer,” news anchor Tom Tucker is suspected of murder. At one point, police officer Joe Swanson (Patrick Warburton) apprehends Tucker and tells him, “When the movie of this story comes out, I’m gonna make sure Adrien Brody plays you.” “I guess that means you don’t want anyone to see it,” Tucker responds, to everybody’s amusement:

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The ‘Family Guy’ Joke That Apparently Really Ticked Off Adrien Brody

Two years later, we were treated to a very unflattering depiction of Brody in “Friends Without Benefits.” During a movie theater sequence, an off-screen voice announces that the feature presentation, Adrien Brody Doing Sit-Ups in 3D, is about to begin. The people in the audience quickly throw on their 3D glasses and a giant nose is shown popping out of the screen each time Brody does a sit-up:

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It could reasonably be assumed that Brody would’ve been offended by either of those gags, but in a 2022 episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe, MacFarlane revealed that it was the earlier joke Brody was reacting to when they met. MacFarlane also called the situation ironic because in reality he thinks Brody’s a “terrific actor.” The Orville star went on to say that he felt bad about the exchange; just not bad enough to refrain from mocking Brody again in the future, evidently. “I would still work with Adrien Brody any day of the week,” MacFarlane said in conclusion, adding that he thought Brody was “fabulous” and a “talented guy.”