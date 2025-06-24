‘One-Eyed Likho’ Takes Players Through a Monochrome World of Horror, and I Couldn’t Be More Excited for It

Horror games are some of my favorites out there. But when they’re willing to make bold, stylistic choices to help them stand out? That’s when they become something of a legend in my books. Speaking of legends, One-Eyed Likho is supposedly the manifestation of misfortune, and we’re in search of it in a bold monochrome world. Using matches to burn up pieces of the world to solve puzzles, all while avoiding this terrifying Slavic creature of folklore. One-Eyed Likho looks just as beautiful as it is frightening. We’ve only got until July 28 to brace ourselves for this adventure, and I’m as ready as I’ll ever be to drop into this creepy fairy tale.

Screenshot: Morteshka

‘One-Eyed Likho’ Is One of the Most Stylish-Looking Horror Games This Side of ‘The Midnight Walk’

The first question I have to ask: Are we looking for One-Eyed Likho, or is it searching for us? I have a feeling that we wouldn’t be searching for something that is the physical manifestation of misfortune, but I could be sorely mistaken. With nothing more on our person than a book of matches, we’ll need to solve puzzles and survive encounters with creatures that bump in the night. It appears that we won’t have much in the way of defending ourselves here. A book of matches can only get us so far, sadly. So, we’ll need to be careful as we try to escape the wrath of the Likho. I can see our character crafting a hammer in the trailer, so maybe we can bust some heads along the way. Only time will tell if we’re going to be defenseless in One-Eyed Likho.

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Morteshka on YouTube Video via Morteshka on YouTube

If you want to give One-Eyed Likho a spin before its official release, there is a demo available on Steam. Originally released in 2023, this demo did get a massive update for Steam Next Fest, so it should represent the quality of the final game. Either way, this is one of those horror games that I’ll be playing with the lights down low and my headphones cranked to the max. The horrifying, chanting music, paired with the monochrome color scheme, is bound to give me the heebie-jeebies for a few weeks.