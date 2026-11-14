The One Thing I Regret About Staying at a Five-Star All-Inclusive Resort

I was sipping yet another complimentary cocktail (well…mocktail) at a five-star resort in Punta Cana, surrounded by perfectly manicured palm trees and a beach that looked almost too beautiful to be real, when a thought crossed my mind: I’d traveled all the way to the Dominican Republic, but was I actually experiencing the country, or just enjoying a really expensive, really beautiful version of it?

I’d never been to the country before, and here I was in Punta Cana, staying at the five-star Iberostar Selection Coral Bávaro, a massive resort inside a resort. The property was stunning, with multiple sparkling pools, pristine beaches, almost too-perfect landscaping, and an impressive lineup of restaurants. Japanese, French, Mexican, Italian, seafood, a steakhouse. You could eat your way through several countries without ever leaving the resort, but I couldn’t help noticing there wasn’t a restaurant dedicated to Dominican cuisine. And while I love a good bowl of pasta Alfredo as much as the next person, I didn’t exactly travel all the way to the Dominican Republic to eat it.

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I mean, I wasn’t about to complain. The resort was incredible, and having absolutely nothing to worry about for a few days was pretty damn nice. But I also didn’t want to come home from the Dominican Republic having spent my entire trip eating at resort restaurants and lounging by the pool. I could do that in Florida.

7 Ways to Make Your All-Inclusive Vacation Feel Like More Than Just a Resort Stay

All-inclusive resorts are designed so you never really have to leave. Your food, drinks, entertainment, and practically anything else you could want are already taken care of, so why would you? Well, that’s sort of my point. You can spend an entire week in another country and have very little interaction with the people, food, or culture outside the resort.

Does that mean your vacation doesn’t count? Of course not. But there’s a difference between relaxing in a country and getting to know it, and I’d argue there’s room for both.

1. Get outside the resort, if you can

There’s only so much of a country you can see from a resort pool, no matter how nice it is. Assuming the surrounding area is safe to explore, I’d recommend finding your way into town for an afternoon. Walk through a neighborhood, check out the local shops, or find a public square where you can sit for a while and people-watch. You don’t have to plan every minute of it, but definitely figure out how you’re getting back to the hotel before you leave.

2. Ask the people who live there

Take a few minutes to talk with the people working at your resort, especially if you’ve been seeing the same faces throughout your stay. Ask what they love about living there, where their families go out to eat, or what they like doing on the weekends. Obviously, don’t corner someone who’s slammed with work, but if they’re happy to chat, you can learn a surprising amount just by showing a little interest in their lives outside the resort.

3. Eat the local food, for God’s sake

If you’re visiting another country, please try something beyond the buffet offerings of chicken nuggets and pizza. Find a locally owned restaurant, order a traditional dish, and ask what’s popular in the region. Food tells you so much about a place, from its history and cultural influences to the ingredients people grew up eating, and you don’t have to be an adventurous eater to appreciate it.

4. Take advantage of cultural experiences

Sometimes leaving the property isn’t practical or possible, whether because of safety concerns, transportation, or limited time. Fortunately, some resorts offer opportunities to experience elements of local culture without going anywhere.

At Iberostar, they had something called “Memorable Experiences,” with activities focused on Dominican culture. You could learn about how coffee is grown and produced, watch traditional dancers, or hear about the country’s history, including some of its darker chapters. I appreciated that these were available because, let’s be real, most people won’t leave the resort at all.

5. Make your excursions count

Instead of booking nothing but boat rides and snorkeling excursions, consider visiting a museum, historical landmark, or cultural site with a knowledgeable local guide. Look for locally operated experiences that support the surrounding community, and take a little time to understand the history of where you’re visiting. You might be surprised by how much more interesting a destination becomes once you understand what happened there.

6. Spend some money in the local community

I get it. You’ve already paid for practically everything, so the idea of spending even more money probably isn’t appealing. But if you can swing it, check out some independently owned shops or find a local market where artisans sell their work. I’d much rather bring home something handmade by someone who lives there than another mass-produced souvenir with the country’s name slapped across it. And you’re putting some money directly into the local economy while you’re at it.

7. Do a little homework before you arrive

No need to study for a full-on history exam before going on vacation, but knowing a little about the country you’re visiting wouldn’t hurt. Read about its history, look into its traditions, and find out what makes it different from the places you’ve already visited. The Dominican Republic, for example, has a fascinating history involving colonization, slavery, dictatorships, and a complicated relationship with neighboring Haiti. That’s a hell of a lot more interesting than knowing which resort has the biggest pool.

I loved my time in Punta Cana, and I’d absolutely stay at another all-inclusive resort. But I’d also make a point of getting outside the gates, because as wonderful as unlimited cocktails and oceanfront cabanas are, I’d hate to travel thousands of miles and leave knowing almost nothing about the country that welcomed me.