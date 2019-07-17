The Online Reviews for ‘Papuan Penis Enlargement Leaves’ Are Just Blistered Dick Pics

Penis size is an age-old obsession, despite studies showing that it doesn’t matter that much to most women. As a result, the market across Asia for enhancement aids is bustling. In Indonesia, they range from chemical treatments to traditional massages and herbal remedies. Lately, herbal approaches in particular have gained traction online, more specifically a three-finger leaf from Papua purported to enlarge your penis in record time.

Until recently, the product was readily available on online marketplaces as the “Papuan penis wrap” or “three-finger leaf”. It’s relatively affordable at US $10.75 for three sachets. It’s also available in oil form for about half the price. Scores of four-star reviews from buyers are usually enough to convince a newbie to give it a shot.

But last month, a screenshot of an online store selling the “men’s genital enlargement” product appeared on Twitter, claiming the Papuan penis wrap causes blisters.

Most netizens quickly turned away from the uncensored photos of blistered dicks in the review section of the product page, which should have deterred any potential buyers.

“My d**k is covered in blisters on Eid, this is no way to celebrate a family holiday,” one buyer lamented, who also posted a photo of his bandaged member. Similar complaints made their way around the internet, each including a terrifying photo of a damaged dick. Suddenly, at the end of June 2019, the product disappeared from online stores, leaving only the digital remains of unsolicited dick pics.

The endemic plant in question is found in Papua’s jungles and belongs to the Liliopsida class. Many Papuans believe the leaves’ sap has the power to “swell” the penis, which is the same reason Papua New Guineans have long injected their penises with coconut oil.

And it’s apparently pretty simple to use. You grind up the leaves, mix them with coconut oil, smear the mixture all over your penis, then rinse it off after a few minutes. This reportedly causes a warm sensation in the penis shaft. But those who have complained in the reviews reported such an intense burning sensation that it left them blistered.

VICE reached out to one of the sellers to find out why so many consumers experienced the same unpleasant results. Adi*, whose main source of income is selling these three-finger leaves, admits he himself has blistered his shaft using the product. He says the blistering is an expected effect of overusing the penis wrap. To make matters worse, there’s no specified dosage for consumers to follow.

“Looking at photos of consumers’ penises, it seems they’re using too much of the product and spreading it on the entirety of their penises,” the 23 year-old told VICE. “The right way to do it is just put it on the tip twice a week. These people are just trying to speed up the process.”

This ailment has been in the spotlight before. Comedian and actor Pandji Pragiwaksono discussed the danger of using Papuan penis wraps on his YouTube channel. Boyke Dian Nugraha, Indonesian sexologist, also warned of the risks of using three-finger leaves without expert guidance. “It’s extremely dangerous because so many people have gotten infected to the point where their penises excrete pus,” she explains.

The fact is, Indonesians’ obsession with penis enlargement leaves lives on. “After people started talking about it online, more people started placing orders. But I didn’t want the problem to drag out, so I deleted the product from my online store. When people reach out to me personally looking for it, I tell them I’m out of stock, just until everything dies down,” Adi said.

To avoid being targeted by Indonesia’s Food and Drug Supervisory Board for the heaps of blistered penises he’s played a part in, Adi turned his focus to educating potential buyers. “I urge consumers to read the description first. If you’re prepared to take on the risks, then feel free to order.”

But it’s clear Indonesian men didn’t heed the warning. Google search results reveal that scores of men are still searching for solutions to enlarge their members, mostly because of misconceptions regarding their partners’ sexual satisfaction. Or perhaps just their ego.

*Adi’s name has been changed to protect his privacy

This article originally appeared on VICE Indonesia.