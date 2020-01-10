The Only Person Who Still Listens to Ne-Yo Is Ne-Yo, During Sex

When was the last time you either thought of Ne-Yo, or actually chose to listen to Ne-Yo? If that was around 2006, when you were either attending or DJing (ouch) a middle school dance, then same. Despite racking up a bunch of award nominations in the tail end of the 2000s, Ne-Yo is now one of those pop culture mainstays that continues on in the absence of anyone vocally wanting it, like Ryan Seacrest, Survivor, and the entire Now That’s What I Call Music! franchise.

While the rest of us are busy not listening to Ne-Yo, Ne-Yo is busy… getting busy to… Ne-Yo. (OK, fine, he’s also doing things like “recording music” and “judging TV shows.”) As the singer and producer told talk show host Lilly Singh last month, he does in fact have sex to his own music. And, well, because TMZ asked, Ne-Yo expanded on those comments yesterday, telling the gossip site that he gets down to his own songs “by request only,” and that those requests tend to be the slower ones. “If she asks for it, who am I to say no?” Ne-Yo told TMZ.

When pressed, Ne-Yo clarified that “half the time” he doesn’t actually like banging to his own bops because it makes the voice in his head even louder, as listening to one’s own songs inevitably does. “I can’t listen to it without critiquing, so mid-stroke, I’m like ‘Aw, that verse could have been better,’” he said. Still, Ne-Yo acknowledged that he has a favorite: 2006’s “Mirror,” which he claimed with a nod “gets the job done.”

The chorus to that song, of course, includes the line: “Baby I love making love in front of a mirror (in front of a mirror).” For watching himself getting down and dirty while listening to himself sing about getting down and dirty, it seems safe to say that Ne-Yo might just be Ne-Yo’s biggest fan. We love a man with self-confidence!