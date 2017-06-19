VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Identity

‘The Only Place that Taught Me Love’: Inside a High School for Trans People

By

Share:

Argentina is one of the very few countries that allow transgender people to legally change their gender on their official documents without having to prove they’ve undergone hormone therapy or gender confirmation surgery—a huge step for the LGBTQ community in a conservative continent. But even though the laws are evolving towards more inclusion, trans people are still extremely marginalized in Argentinian society.

Francisco Quiñones and Miguel Nicolini, two LGBTQ activists, are working to change this. While filming a documentary about Buenos Aires’ red light district, they realized that many of the trans sex workers they met had turned to sex work because they’d dropped out of high school and had no other options for earning money. “We realized we had to tackle the problem at its roots,” said Quiñones. “Giving them access to education would make it easier for them to get a job, get them out of the street, and save their lives.”

Videos by VICE

Read more: Youth, Interrupted: The Heartbreaking, Hidden Lives of Transgender Teens

In 2012, they opened Mocha Celis, a high school named for a trans woman who was killed by a police officer in the 90s. Here, people across the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome and respected for who they want to be.

The program condenses both primary and secondary curriculum in three years’ time. In addition to the common subjects, it includes classes about gender and sexual orientation, as well as summer vocational courses to prepare the students for technical jobs. The diploma students receive from Mocha Celis is recognized by the state, but the school barely receives any funding. “When the price of electricity increased and we couldn’t pay it with the subsidies, we had to go back to work on the streets to help pay the bills,” one student told me. “It was either that or we had no light, so no class.”

All photos by Alicia Van Bever

The school, in which 60 percent of the students are transgender, just celebrated its fifth birthday, and it’s now so popular that there’s a waiting list to get in.

To fight against bigoted discrimination, the students have also created a militant group where activists can gather to organize conferences or protests. They’re attracting support from a growing number of people and political leaders, and they’ve already galvanized meaningful change: In 2015, for instance, for the Argentine government implemented a quota for trans people in civil service.

Students, teachers, and the two directors are all friends, and hierarchy doesn’t apply outside of academic hours. For many students who were kicked out by their families, the school is a new home, a place where they are respected for who they are.

Viviane teaches boxing to other students after class.

Two students check out the exam schedule.

Tutti was still living in a slum a year ago. Now she’s responsible for the school library, and lives in an unused classroom.

Victoria painting her nails after showing me the diploma she got for her internship working in public administration. She got it thanks to the trans employment quota, and will start working there after her graduation. “I never thought I’d have a normal job one day,” she says.

Victoria and Lorena study for their final exams.

Tutti gets made up for the graduation ceremony.

Virginia (third from the left) helps Flavia write a speech for the graduation ceremony. She graduated from Mocha Celis two years ago and now has a job and her own apartment.

Students prepare the graduation ceremony.

Miguel, one of the school directors, hugs Alma at the graduation ceremony. Three years ago, he found her in the red light district and convinced her to go back to school. She told me, “I didn’t really care about the classes at Mocha Celis, but it’s the only place that taught me love and respect.” She is currently pursuing her education at university.

Victoria and Flavia help dress Miguel, the school’s director, before the LGBTQ pride parade.

LGBT pride is an opportunity for trans people to fully celebrate who they are.

Trans activists gather at the end of the event.

During the LGBTQ pride parade, a woman carries a cross inscribed with the names of the 16 trans women killed in 2016.

Alma leads the militant group. With other activists, she helps to organize events to raise awareness about about the obstacles transgender people face. She never leaves home without her megaphone.

The “grito trans” (trans shout) is a protest where activists shout the names of trans women who have been killed. They want to show they are not forgotten and to raise awareness about the violence they face.

Flavia paints bruises on her body to raise awareness about violence trans people face.

The campaign “reconocer es reparar” (recognizing is repairing) asks the government to recognize its responsibility in state violence. Many of the murders of trans women are committed by police officers, but they rarely result in convictions. Cases are usually closed without follow-up.

Flavia hugs the deputy who helped implement the trans employment quota in Avellaneda, a suburb of Buenos Aires.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE