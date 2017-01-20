The Only Thing You Should Be Looking at Right Now Is This Story on Mini Horses

Today, the world will watch as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America. Do you know what’s better than watching Donald Trump getting sworn in as President? Miniature horses. Today, everyone should be paying attention to miniature horses.

Before diving into why miniature horses are more important than the beginning of the end of America, we should get all the important facts out of the way. Firstly, miniature horses are not ponies, contrary to what some may believe. When we talk about miniature horses, we really mean horses that are literally just very tiny. According to The Miniature Horse, a website dedicated exclusively to miniature horses, “a mini must be no taller than 34 inches, measured at the top of the shoulders where the mane ends.” When it comes to weight, a miniature horse is usually between 150 and 250 pounds. In comparison, ponies measure just less than 58 inches (anything larger than that is a horse).

Photo courtesy Mae Small via Stocksy.

Horses are generally high maintenance—why else would rich kids notoriously ask for ponies? They require constant care and have such fragile bodies that if they break their legs they typically have to be put-down. In comparison, miniature horses aren’t super high maintenance. They’re not cheap, but according to the American Miniature Horse Association, miniature horses are a bargain compared to the big ones. It costs $150 a month to feed a regular sized horse, while a miniature horse’s appetite will only run you $25 per month. In fact, they’re so cost effective that some blind people use them as an alternative to guide dogs.

Rachel Ray, who typically focuses on cooking and not on her endearment toward miniature animals, even did a segment on guide horses. This one is called Panda, and it knows how to play frisbee.

Perhaps the best thing about miniature horses is that they can be held like babies. A wildly popular Facebook page from Japan features a farmer and his miniature horse, which he frequently holds like a small child. They can even hang out and cuddle with pigs. According to Horses and Horse Information, an obvious leader of horse-related news, they’re “gentle animals that are affectionate and genuinely eager to please.”

According to Faith Hanbrook, breeder and operator of Hawhill Miniatures based in Alberta, Canada, miniature horses are truly the next big trend. Hanbrook has personally sold horses to people all over the world, most of whom reside in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. She says anyone interesting in owning a miniature horse should have a lot of space. In comparison to other domesticated animals like dogs or cats, they usually have their own small enclosures. “Some people leave their door opens and they come in.” Just like dogs!

Temperament wise, Hanbrook says they’re comparable to regular-sized horses. “I don’t see them as that different, just mostly size. They’re still equine.” But miniature horses are typically preferable to large horses because of space requirements. “They feed way less,” Hanbrook tells Broadly. Economically, they’re a great choice for an enjoyable horse experience.

Another thing to remember if you want to dive into miniature horse ownership is that they’re herd animals. “Most people have two. You could have a horse and a donkey,” According to Hanbrook, this is a normal pairing. It’s also important people know what tools are needed to take care of miniature horses, as well as knowing the location of the closest veterinarian.

While it’s hard to say exactly if they’ll be the next big thing in pet ownership, one thing is certain: Miniature horses are adorable, lovable creatures that are great for keeping your mind off the demise of Western civilization.