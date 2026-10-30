The Only Two Dungeons and Dragons Classes Not Featured in the World of Warcraft Expansion

The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion maps every WoW class and specialization to the tabletop game, but there are two D&D classes that are not used at all.

Which D&D Classes Aren’t Used in the World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion?

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion takes on the massive feat of mapping every single WoW class and specialization to a D&D class with either an existing, new, or updates subclass. This gives players the chance to recreate any WoW character at the tabletop.

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That said, there are two Dungeons and Dragons classes that weren’t used at all in the mapping process. Dungeons and Dragons Bards and Artificers are not used to recreate any of the WoW classes and specializations.

Although those two classes aren’t used for any of the official D&D classes, players who really want to play a Bard or an Artificer in their upcoming Azeroth-inspired adventures should talk to their DM about their options.

Bards aren’t a playable class in World of Warcraft, but it certainly seems possible that they could still fit into some Azeroth adventures if the DM allows it. Similarly, there are no classes that match at Artificer, but some of the more inventive Goblins and Gnomes could definitely lean into Artificer tropes and seem right at home in Azeroth.

If Wizards of the Coast ever decides to return to Azeroth in a future Universes Beyond expansion, it would be very interesting to see if either of those classes make an appearance or if they stay on the sideline.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.