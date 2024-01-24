The Ordinary’s $9 Vitamin C Cream Makes Me Look Like I Actually Get Sleep

Skin care is usually a frustrating hit or miss. Trust me, I get it. I’ve survived many years of acne on and off, although thankfully it’s dispersed as I’ve gotten older. But, finding the right products is practically a full-time job. The first real skincare regime I ever adopted was using the as-seen-on-TV system Proactiv, which was a traumatic experience, to say the least…LOL. That time period was also the era I figured out that I have very sensitive skin. I’m not getting any younger, so lately, I’ve been focusing on products that will help me keep my *youthful glow* for as long as possible. My biggest struggle as of late has been skin dullness. (Honestly, I’ll take that problem any day compared to waking up to dreaded hormonal acne or (gasp!) a wrinkle.) Still, who doesn’t want their skin to look brighter, fresher, and happier? My favorite product recently that has been keeping my facial canvas in top shape is The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 30% Cream.

The dullness I was experiencing

I’m unsure if it was just from overall stress, partying, New York City pollution, aging, or a combination of all, but my skin was looking so dead and dull. It’s hard to describe, but my complexion was just not bright and lacked that *glow* everyone desires. I never really had that issue until my late 20s, so naturally, I was shaken and went into panic mode to overhaul my skincare regime. I swapped all of my products and created a whole new routine, mostly using products from The Ordinary since I’ve heard TikTok users (and my colleagues) rave about the brand.

What are the benefits of vitamin C for the skin?

Topical vitamin C is proven to help slow the visible signs of the aging process, prevent sun damage, and improve the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and ability to fend off toxins that come into contact with your skin, according to Harvard Health Publishing. You might be saying, “I can just eat an orange!” Sure, but this is a more concentrated, easily absorbed formula—and hey, why not do both and get the best of both worlds?

This stuff WORKS

After just a month of my new product lineup, things were looking’ alive and hawt again, but I specifically thank The Ordinary’s brightening products. The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 30% Cream is a high concentration of L-ascorbic acid, which is just a fancy way to say Vitamin C. It feels tingly the first few times you apply, so you may need to build a tolerance to it. Obviously, if irritation occurs, stop using it, but mixing it into a moisturizer of your choice makes it easier on the skin. I have really sensitive skin and I apply it directly on my face, so there’s hope! I just squirt a few drops into my hands and slap it on my skin (I do that for each cheek and my forehead). I only use it once a day or every other day depending on if I switch off a product. And, full disclosure, I don’t do skincare in the morning because I’m lazy AF unless I need sunscreen. I’ve also noticed my monthly breakouts thanks to that time of the month have significantly decreased since I started using this stuff. (Harvard Health Publishing also states that topical vitamin C can help control sebum production, which is the oil in your pores partially responsible for dreadful acne.)

TL;DR: My consumption of rum and Diet Coke may have caught up to me, but the Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 30% Cream has proved to me that it’s never too late to have better skin. It’s gentle even for sensitive skin and I can’t forget to mention how affordable it is. Who wouldn’t want to pay under $9 to look like a glowing goddess???

The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 30% Cream is available at Amazon and on its website.

