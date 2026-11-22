The Beetlejuice (or Betelgeuse) described in early scripts for the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name was far more sinister than the beloved bio-exorcist played by Michael Keaton in the final version.

For starters, he’s not just a mischievous spirit looking to marry 16-year-old Lydia Deetz so he can stay in the mortal world. In the second draft, written by Michael McDowell in 1985, Beetlejuice is a shapeshifting demon who straight-up tries to rape Lydia at one point.

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After taking the form of Lydia’s favorite rock star, Danny Death, toward the end of the script, Beetlejuice goes to Lydia’s house for a party, where he drags her into her bedroom and slams the door shut. As Lydia tries to show “Danny” the pictures on her wall, he repeatedly puts his hands on her and eventually starts kissing her on the neck. “At the same time, he’s pushing her down against her desk,” we’re told. Lydia manages to wriggle free temporarily, but it doesn’t stop Beetlejuice from continuing his pursuit.

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Beetlejuice Was Originally Written as a Terrifying Demon, and His Plans for Lydia Were Horrifying

As things progress, “Danny” attempts to dance Lydia toward the bed and tells her he has a “little friend” he wants her to meet. He then opens his coat to reveal that he has a miniature Beetlejuice growing out of his chest. “This parasitic monstrosity flops backwards, and hanging upside down, leers and grabs for LYDIA,” the script informs us. Lydia’s finally able to escape and runs off screaming.

Co-writer Warren Skaaren took a crack at a draft of his own the following year and removed the whole attempted rape sequence. Weirdly, however, Skaaren changed Lydia’s age to 14 and had Beetlejuice offer to give her “the biggest boobs in the world” if she said his name three times. Also absent in this version was Lydia’s nine-year-old sister, Cathy, who Beetlejuice—as a snarling “SQUIRREL FROM HELL”—attacks and leaves for dead in McDowell’s draft.

“CATHY lies on the floor, torn and bloody, as if attacked by an animal several times her own size,” we find out later.