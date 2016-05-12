They Said It Would Never Happen: The Original Misfits Are Reuniting for Riot Fest

Hell hath frozen over. The Misfits—the original Misfits—are reuniting.

This September, Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein will take the stage together for the first time in over 30 years to headline Riot Fest’s Denver and Chicago dates.

There have been a lot of reunion near-misses since the Misfits parted ways in 1983. Doyle and Only carried the band on for years after Danzig’s departure to venture out into a solo career and start Samhain. Danzig and Doyle reunited for the first time in 20 years for a few performances in 2004, and again for the Legacy Tour in 2009. But all three members have never been able to overcome their seemingly insurmountable differences to all join forces on stage to reclaim that inimitable chemistry they became iconic for in the late 1970s. Ongoing lawsuits and disputes among them over merchandise copyrights did nothing to help the thinking that a reunion simply wasn’t in the cards. But here we are.

“It has been the most natural and organic process I’ve ever been a part of,” Riot Fest organizer Mike Petryshyn said of the booking, which honestly seems hard to believe, but we’ll take his word for it. “To be frank, it still hasn’t really hit me that this is actually happening because it’s always been a pipe dream of ours and every Misfits fan. But it is, and I cannot fucking wait to sing along with everyone there.”

The Misfits recently announced a forthcoming EP called Friday the 13th, with four songs written by Jerry Only. Now it’s starting to seem like maybe there’s more to that than meets the eye.

Either way, stock up on hair gel for those devilocks, start hitting the bench press, and get you some Riot Fest tickets. Riot Fest hits Denver on September 2 to 4, and Chicago on September 16 to 18.