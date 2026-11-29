The beloved Belcher family from Bob’s Burgers might not have been as beloved if the series had made it on the air the way it was initially conceived. As creator Loren Bouchard explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, “I originally thought the show should be about a family that runs a restaurant who are cannibals. Very early on, [Fox] said, ‘Well, do you need the cannibalism?’ I had really put it in there because I thought they would want it.”

In the demo reel Bouchard used to pitch the concept to Fox, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) discuss their anniversary while grinding up human meat in their basement. At one point, Linda discovers a ring on a dead woman’s finger and thinks that Bob bought it for her as a present. Bob then takes the shoes off of the lady’s feet and tries to pass them off as a gift as well. You can check it out for yourself below.

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Bob’s Burgers Was Originally Supposed to Be About a Family of Cannibals

“I said, ‘Loren, do you want to do 100 episodes’ worth of cannibal jokes?’” Fox executive Suzanna Makkos recalled. The gimmick was quickly dropped, but the very first episode, “Human Flesh,” served as a nod to the Belchers’ previous ways. In it, a rumor spreads that the family’s restaurant sells burgers made out of human remains from a nearby crematorium. In the end, it’s determined that their burgers only contain beef, but that doesn’t stop Bob from profiting off of the story when a group of “adventurous eaters” show up looking for some human meat.

While speaking with CinemaBlend in 2022, Bouchard stated that he’s glad the network pushed him away from the cannibal premise. “They said you’re going to have to murder so many people,” Bouchard revealed. “You think you need an angle, you need an edge, you need some dark edge, but you don’t,” he continued. “You really don’t. Let it come through in a line read. Let it be Jon Benjamin’s deep, dark depths of his soul that quietly come out when he goes, ‘Oh, my God.’ Let that be your dark edge. Not necessarily cannibalism.”

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