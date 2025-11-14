The Osbourne Family Has Been Getting Some Bizarre Things From Fans Since Ozzy Died: “We Had One Lady Send Us Her Toenails!”

In the months since Ozzy Osbourne’s death, his loved ones have mourned the loss of the loving husband and father. Meanwhile, some of his more bizarre fans have been sending the family things like *checks notes* uh… toenails.

In a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, and his children, Jack and Kelly, opened up about the aftermath of his death. During the conversation, the three got around to discussing the unusual way they’ve seen fans handling Ozzy’s passing.

“We had one lady send us her toenails!” Sharon exclaimed. Kelly clarified, “It was a toenail, some blood, hair, because she’s absolutely convinced that she’s dad’s child.”

Jack then quipped, “Do we need to do a DNA test? Oh, this is so exciting. We have a new sibling!”

Offering some perspective that she’s developed over the years, Sharon explained, “It’s like anything. You gotta realize: you go on the internet, there’s always a group of people, the fanatics, the nutters, they’ll always come out. That’s life, unfortunately, you just move on.”

Jack replied, “I think part of that, though, is just how deeply affected by dad’s passing people are. I’ve seen messages where people are like, ‘I never thought I would feel this way about someone I didn’t know dying.’ I think people are genuinely feeling this void and they’re just like, ‘Holy shit, this guy’s gone.’”

Please do not mail your toenails and/or blood to celebrities

Finally, Sharon compared Ozzy to another beloved celebrity whose death had a massive impact on culture. “It’s very much like Robin Williams, because people adored him,” she said. “You didn’t have to like his movies or whatever; he was one of these people you just warmed to. And your dad was the same.”

“Robin was very much like your dad, where he didn’t care who you were,” she continued. “Didn’t care! He’d come talk to you, give you a hug, just a great guy with no pretences, genuine. And dad was one of those charismatic people that people were just drawn to.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76. His cause of death was ultimately ruled as being due to acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Other associated factors were: Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.