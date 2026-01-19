The Outer Worlds 2 May Have Sold Under 1 Million Copies, According to Industry Consultant

A gaming consultant claims that The Outer Worlds 2 has sold less than the first game by a large margin. According to the report, the Obsidian Entertainment sequel might have failed to sell more than 1 million units despite launching over three months ago on multiple gaming platforms.

Industry Consultant Claims The Outer Worlds 2 Sales Are “Poor”

Screenshot: Xbox, Obsidian Entertainment

When The Outer Worlds 2 launched back in October 2025, the sequel was genuinely well received among critics and fans. I can personally vouch for the game, as I think it’s a substantial improvement over the first title. Unfortunately, Obsidian’s overhaul of the Sci-Fi RPG series wasn’t enough to move consumers, as the game has allegedly bombed at retail.

Videos by VICE

The claim was first made in a January 19 post on X by Daniel Camilo. According to the games industry consultant, The Outer Worlds 2 might not have even sold 1 million units yet. “Sales for The Outer Worlds 2 are poor. Presumably, less than 1M units almost 3 months after launch, across all platforms. In comparison, the first game sold approx 2M units during the same time. A sequel selling less is bad. Bad for the studio, publisher, the IP’s future.”

Screenshot: X @DanielOlimac

Of course, it should be pointed out that Camilo says “presumes” repeatedly in his posts. We also don’t have the information or sources he’s collected. So, at the time of writing, it’s not fully confirmed that The Outer Worlds 2 has sold less than 1 million units. Still, Camilo seems pretty confident that the game has not done well sales-wise. Complicating matters further is the Xbox Game Pass factor.

Did the $80 Price Controversy Hurt The Outer Worlds 2 Sales?

Screenshot: X @OuterWorlds

Camilo made a follow-up post and clarified that he wasn’t talking about Game Pass and was purely referring to units sold. “Yes, I understand the game reached more than 1 Million players soon after launch. Yes, I understand the game is available on Game Pass. From all publicly available information, and from what I personally gathered, I presume the game has not yet sold 1 Million units.”

Following news that the game didn’t sell well, fans speculated why the title reportedly bombed. Many players theorized that The Outer Worlds 2 $80 controversy might have hurt its sales. For those that missed it, Xbox sparked backlash from players when they initially announced that they wanted to charge $79.99 for the RPG. Obsidian quickly walked back the price and even made a joke about it following the controversy.

Screenshot: X @DanielOlimac

However, some fans believe the initial $80 drama turned off some players from being interested in the game. “And to think they toyed with the idea of charging $80 for this game, yikes,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter replied, “There’s no way to prove it, but I think this is a big part of why it flopped. It first made headlines because of that price point, and I think a lot of people immediately tuned it out after that.”

Why The Outer Worlds 2 Sales Are Hard to Judge Due to Game Pass

Screenshot: Xbox, Obsidian Entertainment

Finally, it should be stated that we don’t know how many total users played The Outer Worlds 2 on Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service makes it difficult to analyze whether a game is a financial flop or not.

However, if it’s true that the Obsidian RPG sold less than 1 million units across all platforms, that isn’t good. Which is a shame, because I really do think it’s one of Obsidian’s best games in years. If you haven’t given The Outer Worlds 2 a chance, it’s definitely one of the best RPGs of 2025.