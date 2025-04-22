‘The Outlast Trials’ Project Relapse Season 3 Trailer Has Dropped – You Can Now Torture Your Friends With Custom Mode

A new trailer for The Outlast Trials Project Relapse Season 3 has just arrived, and it looks epic as hell. The massive update brings new maps, enemies, and items to the survival-horror multiplayer experience. However, its best feature is a new custom mode that lets you go full Jigsaw from SAW on your best friends and torture them.

‘The Outlast Trials’ Finally Gets Custom Trials

The Outlast Trials Project Relapse Season 3 has released today, April 22, 2025. To kick off the massive expansion, developer Red Barrels has given a detailed breakdown of all the new features coming to the game’s latest seasonal update. However, as someone who recently got into The Outlast Trials with my fellow co-workers Dwayne, Matt, and Shaun, I can’t help but be most excited for the new custom Trial Maker mode.

My mind immediately goes to living out my SAW fantasies as I torture my friends with hilariously sadistic traps. No, seriously—I’m not disturbed. I promise! Jokes aside, trying to survive the absolute chaos that is The Outlast Trials with my friends has been some of the most fun I’ve had gaming in recent years. So, hell yeah, I’m excited to try out this custom mode.

The new Trial Maker mode also gives you a full range of options and lets you choose level select, challenges, special events, and even secondary objectives. So, even if you’re replaying a trial you’ve already done before, you can switch it up to keep things fresh. Here’s a full list of all the features being added in The Outlast Trials Project Relapse Season 3 update:

New Trial: Liquidate the Union

Liquidate the Union 2 New MK-Challenges: Spread the Disease & Cook the Informant

Spread the Disease & Cook the Informant New Enemy: The Jaeger

The Jaeger New Game Mode: Trial Maker

Trial Maker New Map: Suburbs

Suburbs Save Game support in Escalation Therapy

Nudity Filter Toggle

Join Trials “In Progress”

Season 3 Adds New, Horrifying Caked-Up Enemy

Screenshot: Red Barrels

Yeah, you read that right—The Outlast Trials now has a new enemy called “The Jaeger”… and they’re kind of thicc? Following the release of the new trailer, it didn’t take long for fans to take notice. And while most players are joking around about the NPC, the new enemy type genuinely looks like nightmare fuel.

The mostly-naked, caged-up giant can pick you up, shock you, and even clock you upside the head. So, yeah, I can already see myself jumping out of my chair, running away from this monstrosity the second they look my way. The Outlast Trials Project Relapse Season 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.