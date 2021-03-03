The ‘Outriders’ Demo’s Tone is Hard to Pin Down

Outriders, the upcoming third person shooter from devs People Can Fly, has a bit of a tone problem. Their world is inhabited by the sort of rough and tumble, gruff, and vulgar character’s you’d expect out of something between a Duke Nukem game and the latest Call of Duty. That in and of itself isn’t inherently bad, but there’s a thin line between over the top, farcical, vulgar comedy ala the Saints Row franchise and just uncomfortable edgelord humor. Outrider swings from moments where it seems like they may be aiming for farce, but ultimately end up landing on the edgelord side of that line too often. We discuss our takes on the Outriders demo, the new Pokemon announcements, and more on this episode of Waypoint Radio.

This transcript was edited for length and clarity.

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!