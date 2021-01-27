‘The Oval Pawffice’ Is the First Truly Terrible Account of the Biden Era

After eight years of George W. Bush, the idea of not just electing a black man, but a young, cool, funny, and liberal black man was like a drug that other liberals huffed with wild abandon. The most embarrassing expression of this joy was Rahmbamarama, a fanfiction community for people who shipped President Barack Obama and his then-chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel. Of course, Obama would let his constituents down by drone striking weddings and being dubbed “deporter in chief” by immigration rights activists, and Rahm Emanuel would attempt to cover up a murder as mayor of Chicago.



You’d think that milquetoast liberals would have learned from previous attempts to idolize politicians but behold: a Twitter account roleplaying as President Joe Biden’s dogs.

🐾 We pawpprove 💯 purrcent, dad! We love you, can’t wait until you finish work late tonight so that we can snuggle. Awooof! – #DOTUS Champ and Major, your very good boys. Bestest boys. PS: we digged 21 holes in the Rose Garden today and hid 7 squeakies. We work hard too. pic.twitter.com/uKna0qMA7a — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 DOTUS Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) January 26, 2021

Joe Biden has barely entered the office of the President and he already has a lot to answer for. I don’t envy anyone becoming the president right now; it’s a fucking awful time to be an American. A large part of that awfulness is the pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States. As a campaign promise in Georgia, a key state that ensured a democratic majority in the House and Senate as well as a democratic presidency, President Joe Biden promised voters $2000 stimulus checks if they voted for him. He has already downgraded that promise. But he’s got some cute puppers right? Look at those doggos.

I do want people to be able to celebrate wins and let off some tension. If thinking about nice dogs in the White House does that for you, fine. But please, respect yourself a little more. Joe Biden is not a literal avatar of hope, nor is he a character in The West Wing. He is the least terrible choice this country barely made and he is likely to disappoint many of his voters more than he already has, as all presidents do.

Politics and fandom have always intersected in uncomfortable and embarrassing ways, and the internet encourages this behavior. But you should care a little more about the wellbeing of your fellow man than whoever runs the Oval Pawffice account, which sent out this “humorous” fake press release in the wake of Biden signing executive orders meant to rectify the violent history of racism in the United States. To paraphrase Kourtney Kardashian: there are people who are dying!

📜 Our dad, @POTUS, just signed executive actions pawddressing #RacialEquity, so we feel it’s the purrfect time to pawint out that “breed equity and fur color justice” are the very first principles we meowoofed in the #Pawnstitution of the United Pets and Wildlife of America. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/lTsPQB2LVG — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 DOTUS Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) January 26, 2021

More than the bizarre tone of the account, which reduces the office of the president to memes while people are suffering, what bothers me about the Oval Pawffice is that it’s selling merch. The proceeds go towards animal related charities, but it still makes this Twitter account yet another liberal grift, designed to take money away from well meaning people in exchange for free advertisement for a Twitter account. The whole setup feels designed to go viral, preying on people’s desire for change and love for dogs in order to parlay that good will into Twitter followers and merchandising opportunities. They even sell stickers of Donald Trump’s suspended Twitter account, really giving away the clout chasing game. It’s a shame that such cute dogs are the face of such a cynical enterprise.