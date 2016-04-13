Watch a Cautionary Tale About Alien-Probing for the Pack A.D’s “So What”



Photo courtesy of Rebecca Blissett

Being abducted by aliens is probably really shitty and for what it’s worth Vancouver’s two-piece garage rock band The Pack A.D. confirm this for new video “So What.” Directed by Matt Leaf, the quasi J.J. Abrams-inspired sci-fi flick is as polished as it is grimy. The video flips back and forth between the band performing and creepy happenings in a bright sterile operating room where singer and guitarist Becky Black is examined by strange inhuman blue fingers and injected with some sort of secret ooze.

“Honestly, from the second The Pack A.D. offered me this video, I was over the moon,” director Matt Leaf explains. “I thought Maya was kidding when she said she wanted me to make a horror/sci-fi themed video. I’ve spent my career as a director wanting to make a name for myself in horror and sci-fi, but most of the labels and bands I work with are pop or mainstream and want that Disney style kinda video. So, the video we made for ‘So What’ is a homage to so many influential horror and sci-fi films, and is extremely personal to me. I got to season the video with little love notes from all my favorite sci-fi films.” Watch the video below.

