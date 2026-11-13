The Pack’s Young L Dead at 39: Too $hort Pays Tribute to West Coast MC Whose Influence Was ‘Impossible to Measure’

Rapper Young L, the archetype behind The Pack and hits like “Vans”, has died. No cause of death has been disclosed.

The news was first shared by Too $hort, who was close with the Berkley, California MC. The Bay Area hip-hop legend posted a photo of Young L. “Rest in peace Nephew,” he wrote in the caption. “You & The Pack influenced so many artists it’s impossible to measure the impact that you had on the culture. If you know, you know. R.I.P. Young Lloyd. I never heard a Young L beat that didn’t SLAP.”

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Young L formed The Pack with Lil B, Stunnaman, and Lil Uno in the early 2000s. Together, the crew helped usher in a new era of West Coast hyphy and frat rap. The group dropped several mixtapes and numerous singles.

Their biggest hit was “Vans”, which got a lot of radio airplay in their local scene before going national. It made Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2006” list, and charted on multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100.

The Pack was active from 2005 until 2010, but reunited a couple of times briefly, in 2018 and 2020.

Young L’s cause of Death is currently undisclosed

In addition to Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B. also paid tribute to Young L. “Didn’t wana believe and don’t wana believe it,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. “YOUNG LEGEND, the master mind, the Architect, the creator it wouldn’t be no DOPE ERA CLOTHING IF I didn’t see him drawing up and cooking @pinkdolphinclothing ideas at moms house in EL CERRITO.”

Mistah F.A.B. continued: “THE PACK THE TRENDSETTERS AND SITTING IN THE DRIVER SEAT WAS BABY BRO.. I answered the last night calls (not all) but majority I sent them twos and fews because When I was living in l.a I could go to PINK DOLPHIN AND GRAB WHATEVER I WANTED!!!”

“Stayed sending me beats and cooking up fire, pulling up and putting people on game,” Mistah F.A.B. added. “I pray it’s a hoax but if this is our reality I LOVE YOU LIL BRO .. I love all yall @lilunowolfpack @lilbisgod and KEITH aka STUNNA!!! Young L LIVE FOREVER BERKELEY GOAT!!!!!!!”

Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage