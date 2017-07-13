The Party Is Over in Arcade Fire’s “Electric Blue” Video

Arcade Fire’s PR campaign for Everything Now has been a weird-as-shit alternate-reality game, featuring fake fidget-spinner USB sticks and goofy origin stories for the singles. Through this, they’ve released something like a quarter of the apparently very danceable but anxious album already. Today, we have yet another new track called “Electric Blue,” along with an accompanying video.

While the song has Arcade Fire co-leader and vocalist/every-instrumentalist Régine Chassagne embarking on one of the group’s patented disco-ball epics, the clip somewhat inverts that joy, featuring Chassagne dancing by herself on a rainy, police-car-lit street that’s being cleaned up after a huge parade. In an interview today with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Chassagne and her husband Win Butler explained that “Electric Blue” emerged from a loose live jam that was then pitched up manually with a tape machine to match Chassagne’s “Mariah Carey high” vocal range. You can watch the video for the song above and listen to the interview below.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.