Jai Paul Emerges, in His Once Yearly Appearance

Jai Paul is out there somewhere, living his best life. Still, from time to time, he reappears – most recently with news about his label, The Paul Institute, which he runs with his brother A.K Paul. Last year they released the first tracks from their signed acts Fabiana Palladino and Ruthven. Today, based on Instagram posts (which might be from the Jai Paul, or a fan account, who knows), it seems the label are gearing up for another new release (or maybe getting really into putting up posters).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Blb136xB7No/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=wfst1pvp62es

To the left: Fabiana Palladino and Ruthven. To the right, Hira – whose music we posted about on Noisey in 2015 – and an as yet unidentified woman, both of whom can be presumed to be the next two acts to release via The Paul Institute. As always, any other details – release dates, etc, are scant. Hold tight!

