The ‘Pendulum Lifestyle’ Might Be the Secret to Finding Balance

Today, it seems like we’re all striving for—and even faking—the “perfect” life. However, when we inevitably fall short of it, we end up feeling defeated.

I hear self-pitying statements like “Just when things are looking up, something goes wrong” or “I’m always waiting for the shoe to drop” quite often—and I catch myself using them, too. Oftentimes, we believe that once we get that one thing—that person or job or material item—we will finally be happy.

Videos by VICE

Life doesn’t work that way.

Instead, we experience ebbs and flows throughout the years, never reaching perfection. True happiness is not devoid of pain or grief. In fact, it’s those darker days that help us appreciate the brighter ones.

What is the ‘Pendulum Lifestyle’ Exactly?

Dr. Jeffrey Karp, Ph.D, a professor of biomedical engineering at Brigham & Women’s Hospital Harvard Medical School in Boston, coined the term “pendulum lifestyle” to address this very sentiment. He spoke with Fox News Digital about the concept.

Karp defines this approach as one that “acknowledges life’s natural ebb and flow, and empowers you to thrive amidst the swings.”

“Rarely are we in balance … it’s just unrealistic and an anxiety-inducing expectation,” he told Fox News Digital.

By embracing the pendulum lifestyle, people can find ways to feel more balanced in their bodies and routines. Rather than expecting every season of life to be bright and cheery, they can accept disappointments or stressful times with strength, grace, and hope for the future.

“Looking at nature, there are so many cycles, so many things that are kind of going back and forth, like night and day …. changes of seasons, and the waxing and waning of the moon,” Karp told Fox News Digital.

Understanding Your Energy Levels

When it comes to our physical, emotional, and mental energy levels, we will rarely find they’re all at a 10. That’s simply not sustainable.

For example, as a woman, I’ve learned to accept that my body will look and feel different depending on where I’m at in my cycle. Rather than getting angry at myself for lacking energy or feeling blue, I try to accommodate each phase and prioritize balance over perfection.

According to Karp, the pendulum approach encourages daily “self-check-ins.” During these reflections, people can evaluate their different energy levels and find ways to balance anything that’s off-kilter.

“If we can visualize everything on a pendulum, we can think, ‘What’s the one step I could take today to bring the pendulum a little closer to where I want it to be?’” Karp said to Fox News Digital. “When you start to realize that you’re not limited to being at that spot on the pendulum, but can take a step forward and be intentional, it’s just so empowering.”