The Pentagon Could Finally Tell the Whole Truth About UFOs

Everyone wants to know what the U.S. government knows about UFOs and, by the end of June, we might know a little more. Tucked away December’s COVID-19 stimulus bill was a provision that ordered the Pentagon to publish an official report to congress on UFOs. Parts of the report have already leaked and the early indication is that Washington doesn’t think we’re being visited by aliens, but it isn’t willing to rule it out.

You can thank Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge for the current resurgence of interest in UFOs. In 2017, reports began to surface that U.S. Navy pilots were encountering strange objects in the sky. That same year, the To the Stars Academy—a DeLonge-backed group that researches UFOs—gave footage of the Navy’s encounters to The New York Times.

Since then, the pilots have come forward and spoken with everyone from Joe Rogan to 60 Minutes. President Obama told Reggie Watts that he’d asked around the White House about UFOs after he took office. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House takes UFO “incursions into our airspace…very seriously.” And new documents have shown that the Canadian Military has been encountering UFOs for decades.

The last time the U.S. government officially acknowledged its investigation into UFOs was Project Blue Book. Running from 1947 to 1969, the U.S. Air Force led research into strange objects in the sky came to no conclusive conclusions but has been the subject of speculation by amateur researchers ever since.

So what are the strange objects in the sky? Some, including Senator Marco Rubio, think they’re advanced weapons from rival countries like Russia or China, though there’s good reason to be skeptical of that claim. We’ll know more sometime this month when the Pentagon releases its report.