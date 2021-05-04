The Pentagon Inspector General Is Investigating the Military’s UFO Program

The Inspector General for the Department of Defense announced Monday that it is launching an investigation into the Pentagon’s handling of unidentified aerial phenomena and its UAP programs. Essentially, the Pentagon’s investigator is investigating the Pentagon’s UFO investigation programs.

In a letter published Monday, the DOD’s Inspector General, which has an oversight and investigatory role over the Pentagon, said that it is performing an “evaluation of the DoD’s Actions Regarding the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.” UAPs are the term that defense groups and some in the UFO hobby use to describe UFOs.

“We plan to begin the subject evaluation in May 2021,” it states. “The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the DoD has taken actions regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).”

The letter states that it will be investigating the Pentagon’s Offices of the Secretary of Defense, Military Services, Combatant Commands, Combat Support Agencies, Defense Agencies, and the Military Criminal Investigative Organizations.

The Pentagon’s UFO program has been public knowledge since 2017, when whistleblower Lue Elizondo, who ran the program, spoke about it to The New York Times. The original program was funded in secret by the Senate and was championed by then- Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Videos from that program were released to the New York Times and former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge’s UFO research organization To the Stars Academy. They have since been declassified and formally released by the Pentagon.

As part of a round of COVID-19 stimulus, Congress ordered the Pentagon to release a report about its ongoing UFO program; that report is due by the end of June.