The Pentagon Is Opening an ‘Anomaly Resolution’ Department to Study UFOs

The Pentagon announced it’s opening an office specifically to chase down reports of unidentified flying objects in a press release on Wednesday. It’ll be called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and will work to collect and analyze various reports of UFO activity from across America’s various federal agencies.

“The mission of the AARO will be to synchronize efforts across the Department of Defense, and with other U.S. federal departments and agencies, to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in, on or near military installations, operating areas, training areas, special use airspace and other areas of interest, and, as necessary, to mitigate any associated threats to safety of operations and national security,” the press release explained. “This includes anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects.”

Videos by VICE

The new office is the result of various disclosures of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) by the DoD after lobbying and leaks from groups like Tom Delonge’s To the Stars Academy. Credible witnesses, including Navy pilots, have come forward and described their experiences with UFOs. One recent Navy video leaked by a UFO enthusiast and confirmed by the Pentagon showed a UFO apparently disappearing into the water, which may explain the new office’s focus on “transmedium” objects—objects that flit between space, the air, and under the water.

Under pressure from Congress and the public, the Pentagon’s Director of National Intelligence released a nine-page report on the phenomenon in June of 2021. The report looked at more than 100 sightings and came to few conclusions. “Explaining UAP will require analytic, collection, and resource investment,” the DNI said in the report. A year later, it seems Congress has agreed to make that resource investment.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2022 included a provision to establish the AARO. It’ll be headed by the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security and run by Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick, the chief scientist at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Missile and Space Intelligence Center.

According to a Pentagon provided biography of Kirkpatrick, he did his Ph.D. work in “nonlinear and nonequilibrium phonon dynamics of rare earth doped fluoride crystals” and started working for the Pentagon right out of graduate school. He built and studied lasers for the Navy, nano-fabrication techniques for the Air Force, and worked for both the DIA and the CIA.

Now he’s the guy who will run the office investigating UFOs for the Pentagon. According to the Pentagon press release, this will mean six things. AARO will act “along these primary lines of effort: Surveillance, Collection and Reporting; System Capabilities and Design; Intelligence Operations and Analysis; Mitigation and Defeat; Governance; Science and Technology.”

I want to believe that Kirkpatrick and the AARO will do good work and find out what’s flying around the sky and buzzing American ships and planes. Let’s hope it doesn’t take more years of leaks and the efforts of Blink 182’s former frontman to see results.