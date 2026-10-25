Apparently, this year, two anonymous federal agents briefly observed a mysterious matte black triangular object flying through the air. Another colleague had informed them of its presence. They were based in a redacted location in the western United States, dubbed a “national security site.” The dark triangle of their focus ascended, hovered, then sped away into a canyon.



The unsettling, smooth craft resembled a delta-wing drone and boasted a wingspan of between nine and 15 ft. It made no noise and left no trail behind it, but it showed up on an infrared monocular. The Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office recorded the occurrence in a memo and a signed statement the experienced military observers gave to the FBI.

Everything We Know About the Mysterious Black Triangle UFO in the Pentagon’s Latest Files

The Pentagon made this sighting public in a recent release containing 28 PDFs. This amounted to the seventh release of its kind under an executive order mandating the disclosure of UAP, or “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” files. There has been no shortage of alleged UAP, or UFO, spottings lately. A pressing question, of course, remains whether some of these objects are the product of a hostile nation’s intelligence.

Videos by VICE

Extraterrestrials have quite clearly been a trending topic. Steven Spielberg’s recent June unveiling of the alien-themed Disclosure Day sparked controversy, with some claiming that it might have been “cursed.” The theory that UFOs are “Devil[s] in Disguise,” attempting to deceive us, has been gaining traction. Even Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke has expressed the belief that these manifestations are actually of demonic origin.

In any case, while further investigation of supposed UFO appearances is indeed necessary, we must not let the hype distract us from other matters that also require more exploration. Since the government has just demonstrated what seems to be admirable transparency, we might now continue to politely request the release of files on other matters…