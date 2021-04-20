The Pentagon Was Interested in Hawaiian UFO Sighting, Documents Reveal

On December 29, 2020 people in Hawaii tracked a strange blue light soaring through the sky. Multiple witnesses took video of the object and one woman even followed it in her car before the light seemingly dropped into the ocean. A Freedom of Information Act has confirmed that air traffic controllers had no record of any missing or damaged aircraft that night. It also confirmed that the military was asking questions about a possible downed aircraft.

Around 8:30 that night, witnesses began to film the strange blue light and post it on social media. The light moved across the sky at a fast speed, starting onlookers. “I look up and then I was like, ‘oh shit,’” one onlooker told the local ABC news. The woman and her family got in the car and tracked the object as it moved across the island before appearing to drop into the ocean. A second light, this one blue, followed the first but avoided the ocean and vanished behind a nearby mountain.

Videos by VICE

Federal Aviation Authorities at the Honolulu Control Facility denied catching anything on radar and said they had no records of any flights in the area. In an incident report, unearthed via FOIA by The Black Vault, the FAA recounted its interaction with the police and military. “Honolulu police department called to ask if we were missing any [aircraft],” the FAA report said. “Someone from Nanakuli called them and said there is a possible downed [aircraft] 300 yards off shore. I checked with the controller and we are not missing any aircraft.”

After the FAA checked its logs and reported back to the police, someone in the military called them and asked for the name of the person who called in the sighting. The name and location of the military personnel making the call were redacted, but it was someone from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue operation. “[Redacted] called [Hawaii Control Facility] to ask if we had the name of the individual who called from [the Honolulu police department],” the report said. “She called [Honolulu PD] herself to get more info and they did not have any record of the incident being reported or anyone contacting [Honolulu Control Facility.]”

Sightings of unidentified flying objects spiked during the pandemic. New Yorkers reported seeing twice as many lights in the sky in 2020 than they had the previous year. The Navy has declassified three videos showing UFO encounters with fighter pilots and the U.S. intelligence community is expected to publish a report on the phenomenon before June.

“There are a lot more sightings then have been made public,” John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, said on Fox News. “Some of those have been declassified. When we talk about sightings, we’re talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”