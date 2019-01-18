Charli XCX on Draco Malfoy, “1999,” and Your Dumb Comments

Perhaps you are the strange and lonely person who watched Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s video for “1999” on YouTube, stared intently as the London-born singer stepped into a Mercedes, and commented: “When she opens door music goes louder but you can see that window is open all time do windows did that in 1999?” If so, congratulations on making it into the latest episode of Noisey‘s The People Vs., in which we sit down with an artist and ask them to respond to the word jumble that forms beneath each and every one of their videos. If you are not that person—congratulations. You can watch the video at the top of the page and simply enjoy the London-born pop star talking about her dual crush on Draco Malfoy and Troye Sivan. Check the video out at the top of the page, and listen to a new “1999” remix by the Knocks below as a bonus.

