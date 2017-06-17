The Perfect Cheeseburger Recipe Is Also the Easiest One

Everyone’s burger preferences differ, but this one is the ultimate—and might we add, easiest—way to hit all the marks of a good cheeseburger: a soft, doughy bun to soak up the grease; a fat and juicy patty with just a hint of a crispy crust; toppings finely sliced so that they’re secondary to the beef; and melty slices of cheese arranged in a star to maximize patty coverage.

Matty Matheson, the man behind these burgers, knows what he’s doing. OK—maybe not when it comes to trout fishing or skeet shooting like in the Quebec episode of Keep It Canada, or mechanical bull-riding in Calgary, but the man doesn’t fuck around when it comes to burgers.

So sit back and unhinge your jaws as you knock back these six-ounce patties with a cold one.