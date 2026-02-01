The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date for Each Zodiac Sign

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many couples (and singles alike!) are planning their date nights.

To help you celebrate, Sweepstakes Table, an online resource for sweepstakes casinos in the United States, matched each zodiac sign with an ideal date. To ensure the perfect celebration for your lover, here are the ideal Valentine’s Day date nights for each star sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries thrives at high-energy events and exhilarating experiences, so you’ll want to keep them on their toes for Valentine’s Day.

Ideal date night: “Aries loves excitement, so think arcade bars, bowling, escape rooms, or axe throwing, followed by spontaneous drinks. Sitting still all night won’t cut it.”

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

As a Taurus myself, I love life’s little pleasures—especially when it comes to comfort and food.

Ideal date night: “Book a table at an upscale restaurant with incredible food, followed by a cosy wine tasting or a couple’s massage. Taurus wants quality over novelty.”

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini is a super playful zodiac sign. They value adventure and mental stimulation above flashy experiences. Think outside the box when planning for this air sign.

Ideal date night: “Try a pub quiz night, a comedy show, or bar hopping through different neighborhoods. Gemini thrives on variety and conversation.”

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t be afraid to get a bit cheesy with your Cancer. This water sign is super sentimental and craves emotional intimacy.

Ideal date night: “Cook a homemade meal together, watch old films under blankets, or revisit somewhere meaningful from your relationship. Cancer craves emotional depth.”

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos thrive in the spotlight, so they likely want to be treated like royalty on Valentine’s Day. Don’t be cheap when planning a date for this fire sign. Think: glamour and glitz.

Ideal date night: “Go all out with a fancy restaurant, rooftop cocktails, or a night at the theatre. Leo wants to feel special and celebrated.”

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

If you’re dating a Virgo, be sure to plan ahead. They tend to appreciate a thoughtful, detail-oriented, and customized date.

Ideal date night: “A picnic with homemade treats, a museum visit, or a cooking class shows effort and care. Virgo appreciates when someone pays attention to details.”

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra is the lover of the zodiac. This sign wants to be spoiled with romantic gestures and intimate experiences.

Ideal date night: “Think art gallery dates, wine bars with beautiful interiors, or a sunset picnic. Libra is drawn to beauty and balance.”

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios might not seem like the sappy type, but they crave romance just as much as—if not more than—any other sign. However, they tend to prefer more passionate, intense experiences.

Ideal date night: “A late-night drive to somewhere secluded, a ghost tour, or an intimate jazz bar creates the perfect atmosphere. Scorpio wants depth, not surface-level fun.”

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Don’t try to take the easy way out with Sagittarius, because they likely won’t settle for a cozy date night at home. This fire sign craves adventure and excitement.

Ideal date night: “A spontaneous road trip, outdoor adventure like hiking or kayaking, or exploring a new city keeps things exciting. Sagittarius hates routine.”

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns value effort. You don’t need to spend hundreds on some fancy date night, but you do need to show—not tell—how much you care about them.

Ideal date night: “A sophisticated dinner, wine tasting at a vineyard, or attending a cultural event shows respect for their refined tastes. Capricorn values quality time.”

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

It takes a lot to impress an Aquarius. They’re typically not interested in the conventional Valentine’s Day plan of dinner and a movie.

Ideal date night: “Try something quirky like a silent disco, a stargazing session, or volunteering together. Aquarius wants something different from the norm.”

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is a sensitive, dreamy, and mystical sign. They don’t need grand gestures or expensive outings. Rather, they’re content with more romantic, sentimental acts.

Ideal date night: “A concert, poetry reading, beach walk at sunset, or painting class together appeals to their artistic soul. Pisces wants romance and imagination.”