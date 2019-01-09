VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Money

‘The Performative Ally, the Gatekeeper, White Passing, and Ashamed,’ Today’s Comic by Sami Alwani

By

25
Share:
1547061328019-1
1547061428387-2
1547061438768-3
1547061447888-4
1547061456253-5
1547061464991-6
1547061472668-7
1547061480626-8
1547061488168-9
1547061495309-10
1547061504073-11
1547061512107-12
1547061522544-13
1547061531028-14
1547061540409-15
1547061547847-16
1547061556099-17
1547061568883-18
1547061578107-19
1547061602280-20
1547061609222-21
1547061616257-22
1547061635329-23
1547061642928-24
1547061650346-25
1547061662794-26
1547061670961-27
1547061677877-28
1547061688631-29
1547061695484-30

Check out more of Sami’s work on his Instagram and website.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE