Money ‘The Performative Ally, the Gatekeeper, White Passing, and Ashamed,’ Today’s Comic by Sami Alwani By Sami Alwani January 9, 2019, 3:41pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Sami’s work on his Instagram and website. Tagged:allyship, Comics!, greed, Money, Passing, Performing, Sami Alwani, Vice comics, White Privilege Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Surreal Photos of Small-Town American Swingers in the 2000s 07.17.24 By Nick Thompson Scammers Told Us Five Ways They’ll Scam You in the Future 07.16.24 By Naeun Kim This Is How Gooners Go On Holiday 07.08.24 By Hallie Lieberman ‘Bodies Like Greek Statues’: Steroids Are Everywhere 07.03.24 By Blair Wise