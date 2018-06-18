VICE
The Photographer Re-Discovering Her Mexican American Heritage

This essay originally appeared in the Privacy & Perception Issue of Vice Magazine, created in collaboration with Broadly. You can read more stories from the issue here.

In 2017, Cristina Bartley Dominguez was a senior photography student at the Parsons School of Design in New York City, but she didn’t have a clear idea what to pursue for her thesis. A professor, Justine Kurland, encouraged Bartley Dominguez to focus on a subject she had long wanted to explore: the performativity and politics of her Mexican American background, and how that layers her overall identity.

Now 24, she continues to explore this aspect of her identity and heritage. In her latest body of work, shown here, she attempts to unpack and comment on those marginalized in her community, via her own experiences as a mestizaje. Bartley Dominguez uses the female nude and sexuality as proclamations, she says, of female force and womanhood. According to her, objects present in her work often have dual meanings: For example, the image of the egg alludes to its presence in Latin American rituals and cleansings, as well as procreation, and the appearance of the color red invokes blood and the “flesh and roots of [her] civilization.”

She does not, then, use sexuality to provoke lust or desire, but rather to connect back to everything that surrounds her—“nature, a soul, and [her] roots.”

Drei Frauen mit nackten Oberkörpern und in traditionellen Röcken stützen sich vorn übergebeugt aufeinander, im Hintergrund eine Garderobe
Fünf Paar Eier liegen auf rotem Grund, eine Hand zerschlägt in ihrer Mitte ein Ei – oder handelt es sich doch nur um eine Spiegelung?
Eine nackte Frau, rot angestrichen, in einem roten Sessel vor einem roten Vorhang, die Augen schwarz-weiß
Eine junge Frau hängt an einem Zaun, an ihrem Bauch ein Seil das eine andere junge Frau spannt
Zwei Menschen mit langen Haaren, beide weißgekalkt, balancieren aufeinander in einer Küche
Eine Frau in traditionellen Kleidern beobachte eine andere Frau im selben Outfit, gut 300 Meter entfernt von ihr auf einer Sanddüne
