Welcome to New Haven, a city that has some of the best pizza around. Our host Frank Pinello has never been to New Haven, so what better way to learn about the city than eating? Frank kicks things off by hanging out with Gary Bimonte, co-owner of legendary pizzeria, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. He then spends some time with the owners of Zuppardi’s and meets some true New Haven legends in the process. This is a special town with incredible people and pizza to match it. Enjoy.