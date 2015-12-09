The Planned Parenthood Shooting Suspect Just Called Himself a ‘Warrior For the Babies’

Robert Lewis Dear, the man accused of killing three people and wounding nine others last month at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado, reportedly admitted his guilt and blurted out, “I am a warrior for the babies,” during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Dear’s outburst was reported by reporters in the courtroom, who quoted him as saying, “I am guilty, there will be no trial. I am a warrior for the babies.”

Dear made the declaration before charges could even be announced. Prosecutors plan to charge Dear with first-degree murder. If convicted, he could serve life in prison or face the death penalty.

Since the November 27 attack, police have refused to speculate about a motive for the shooting, but evidence has mounted that it was most likely motivated by Dear’s anti-abortion beliefs. Dear’s ex-wife has said he was responsible for vandalizing a South Carolina abortion clinic more than 20 years ago, and he reportedly rambled to police after his arrest, saying, “no more baby parts.”

During the hearing on Wednesday, Dear further expounded on his anti-abortion views, reportedly shouting, “Seal the truth, kill the babies, that’s what Planned Parenthood does.”

Planned Parenthood has called the attack an incident of “domestic terrorism,” and said Dear was motivated by his political views on abortion. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has also called the attack a “crime against women receiving health care services.”

Dear has been held without bail since the November 27 shooting.

