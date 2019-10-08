The PlayStation 5 Will Launch in Time for the 2020 Holidays

Sony announced the release date for its next generation PlayStation console today in a press release.

“I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in the release.

We still don’t know much about the PlayStation 5 beyond the fact that it exists and it’s coming out next year. Wired, which previously broke the story of the console’s existence, got an exclusive look at the console. We know the system will come with a solid state harddrive (SSD) that will dramatically reduce load times. A staple of PC gaming for a few years now, the PS5 will be the first console to launch with one.

Ryan also highlighted changes to the PlayStation controller. The first is that haptic feedback—think of the dynamic touch feedback you get from an iPhone—is replacing the rumble feature. Ryan said that this will differentiate in-game experiences, and used the example of crashing a car versus tackling someone in Madden.

The second change coming to the controller is something called adaptive triggers. On the PS5, the L2 and R2 buttons will have programmable resistance, meaning the drawing of a bow string will provide a different feeling than pulling the trigger of a gun.

“Game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal,” Ryan said.