The Pop Group Open Up Their ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ With an LP Stream

Short-lived yet fondly remembered British post-punk crew The Pop Group may be late on the uptake when it comes to videos (36 years later guys?) but that doesn’t mean those tracks are any less important. Now that the band is digging through their vaults, they have compiled rarities to create Cabinet of Curiosities. The effort is a mix of tracks from John Peel sessions, their split with The Slits and original Andy Mackay (Roxy Music) version of “She Is Beyond Good And Evil.” Stream it for the first time below.

