The Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Is an Actual Toaster. Because Why Not?

You didn’t have to be a college football fan – or even a sports fan – to be inundated with viral clips that came from the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2023. We all saw the edible Pop-Tarts mascot and the ridiculous trophy that accompanied the game last season.

Well, not to be outdone, the second iteration of the Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature a trophy that will surely gain headlines. Hey, it’s already picked up one here! That’s because the first image of the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy was shared over the weekend and it’s glorious. It’s a fully-functional toaster.

This isn’t just any old toaster, either. This is one in the form of a football-topped trophy where the ball has a toaster built into it. How cool is that? According to NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach, the company partnered with GE Appliances to develop the design. It’s approximately 1.3x the size of a normal trophy, too.

I have to imagine the school that walks away as the winner of this game will have no choice but to have this trophy on full display in their athletic office’s kitchen so all of the workers, coaches, and athletes can have access to the one-of-a-kind hardware.

This year the game will feature a team from the ACC, the University of Miami, and the Big 12’s Iowa State. The contest is set for Dec. 28.

In addition to a viral trophy, the game will feature three mascots this time around, including Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Cinnamon Roll. That’s a solid lineup, but come on, no love for the best flavor, Frosted S’mores?

Perhaps the best part of the mascots is that the MVP of the game gets to pick which one is eaten after the game. This, of course, was one of the many viral moments from last year’s event. Who could ever unsee this?