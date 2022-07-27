The Porn Performer Who Sued Her School for Discrimination

We don’t get a lot of feel-good stories on Cyber. It’s often a podcast about hacking and tribulation. So we thought we’d do something a little different and tell the story of someone who fought back against abuse and won. Nicole Gililland is a former nursing student who faced discrimination when people at the nursing college she attended began to dig into her past.

Gililland was just trying to get a nursing degree, but the faculty at Southwestern Oregon Community College decided she wasn’t fit because she’d formerly performed in porn. She sued. She won. A jury awarded her $1.7 million in damages and the precedent set could have far reaching consequences.

Videos by VICE

On this episode of Cyber, Gililland sits down with Motherboard senior editor Samantha Cole to talk about her case and her future.

Stories discussed in this episode:

How a Former Porn Performer Sued Her School for Discrimination—and Won

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.