The ‘Post-Halloween Blues’ Are Real, and Here’s How to Deal With Them

Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday, making early autumn the “most wonderful time of the year” for me. As such, I feel immediate grief come November 1st.

While some people might experience post-holiday blues during early January, I experience that sadness throughout November. Unfortunately, the traditional “holiday season” just doesn’t do it for me—though I’m committed to getting into the spirit this year.

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Of course, this is a common experience for many Halloween lovers. When you spend all year waiting for your favorite season, it’s a bummer once it passes. Many refer to the phenomenon as “post-Halloween blues,” and thankfully, there are ways to combat the sadness.

What Is Post-Halloween Blues?

Post-Halloween blues are pretty self-explanatory: They’re the sadness one experiences once Halloween is over.

“Although it may feel like depression, this mood may instead reflect a sense of loss or disappointment after the excitement of Halloween has passed,” explains Dr. Dakari Quimby, MA, PhD, Clinical Advisor at Marietta Springs. “There are many reasons you might experience the post-Halloween blues. For some, the hype of the holidays can bring excitement, joy, and a sense of nostalgia. Returning to everyday routines afterward may leave them feeling down.”

Tips for Coping With Post-Halloween Sadness

November 1st got you feeling blue? Here’s how to cope with post-Halloween sadness.

1. Channel Your Feelings Through Creative Pursuits

Creativity is one of the best ways to process your emotions. While it might seem silly, as a writer who loves Halloween, I often write books that take place during autumn so I can live vicariously through my characters year-round. Additionally, writing about the shift in seasons helps me better understand what’s going on in my mind, body, and soul, allowing me to embrace each season as it comes.

“For creativity, begin a small art project to support your emotional well-being,” says Quimby.

Find whatever form of creativity, be it photography, music, painting, or even just daydreaming, and allow yourself to get lost in the art for a while. There are many ways to keep the spirit of Halloween alive and well all year ’round.

2. Nurture Your Connections

Lean on your support system during this time, scheduling coffee dates, post-work drinks, movie nights, weekend events, weekly dinners, and other social plans to look forward to.

“Individuals need connections in their lives, in the workplace, and at home,” Quimby says.

3. Prioritize Rest

Rest is one of the most important facets of our overall health and well-being. However, this year, Halloween falls during Daylight Saving Time, which can throw off your sleep schedule.

“The good news is that there are ways to help get your sleep schedule back on track,” Quimby says. “Maintaining consistent sleep and wake times is very important for getting the sleep schedule back on track.”

4. Talk to a Professional

Sometimes, post-Halloween blues are really just a manifestation of depression or other mental health issues. Once the distraction passes (in this case, spooky season), you might return to your usual anxious, overwhelmed, or apathetic state.

“Although the post-Halloween blues can describe a short phase of mild sadness, restlessness, boredom, numbness, and fatigue, persistent symptoms or increases in intensity may signal a more serious struggle with depression that should be addressed,” Quimby says. “If symptoms do persist, consider consulting a specialist.”