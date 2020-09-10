The Post Office’s Relationship With Dogs Is No Joke

This article was sent on Tuesday to subscribers of The Mail, Motherboard’s pop-up newsletter about the USPS, election security, and democracy. Subscribe to get the next edition before it is published here, as well as exclusive articles and the paid zine.



The first time I was introduced to the dog-chasing-mailman comedy gag was in a Seinfeld episode that aired in 1995. I didn’t see it for the first time in 1995. To be honest, I have no idea when I first saw it. Probably sometime in the early 2000s when I realized I could watch three consecutive hours of Simpsons and Seinfeld reruns every weekday between the hours of 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., something I did far more often that I care to admit.

In any event, in the Seinfeld episode in question, Kramer is mad at Newman for eating the last of the delicious Mackinaw peaches. In retaliation, he releases the local English bulldog Buford, who we are led to assume has long wanted to chase the mailman and will now finally get his chance.

“Look, Buford, it’s the mailman,” Kramer says as he undoes his leash. “You remember the mailman, don’t you?” And off Buford goes.

One of the things I was most surprised to learn when I started to report on the post office is the dog attacking the mail carrier issue is no joke. According to the USPS, 5,803 postal workers were attacked by dogs last year, down 400 from 2017. Every June, the USPS has Dog Bite Awareness Week, although I must admit I wasn’t aware of it until I started reporting on the post office.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPOMUmSQQ8Y

Motherboard’s official position is that there are no bad dogs, just bad owners. The USPS seems to agree, calling dog bite attacks entirely preventable.

“Training, socializing and taking safety precautions with your dog can help ensure dog bites and attacks do not occur,” the USPS stated last Dog Bite Awareness Week. Basically, if owners did a better job training their dogs and didn’t put them in positions where they could charge at mail carriers, this wouldn’t be a problem. But, we do not live in a perfect world.

You were probably told as a kid not to pet strange dogs. The USPS has a similar policy, in that it instructs mail carriers to “consider all dogs as potentially hazardous,” according to rural letter carrier training materials I obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. If there is a neighborhood dog “known to interfere with delivery of mail,” postal workers are to place this postcard just ahead of the dog’s home in case someone other than the usual carrier is delivering mail that day.

Screenshot from USPS training document via Freedom of Information Act request

At the bottom, you’ll see the instruction for postmasters and station managers to “immediately forward this form under separate cover to the receiving office postmaster” if the customer moves “to alert carrier of new dog on route.” So these warning cards are, in theory, supposed to follow the dog its entire life.

Many letter carriers also carry dog repellent, which as far as I can tell is just pepper spray. The USPS has a manual for letter carriers on when and how to use this dog repellent. If a dog attacks, “Spray the repellent directly at the eyes, nose, and mouth of the attacking dog by pressing the control on top of the container,” the manual states. “Direct application must be made. The effective range is up to 10 feet. Effectiveness against trained attack dogs is not established.”

Like with pepper spray used on humans, the effect fades after 10 or 15 minutes. The manual also notes the USPS consulted with The American Kennel Club, the American Humane Association, the Popular Dogs Publishing Company, and the Humane Society of the United States to make sure there were no objections to using the repellent to ward off attacks.

The training materials include another piece of helpful advice: “When delivering to a mail slot, refrain from sticking your fingers through the slot. A dog may be located on the other side waiting for an opportunity to bite.”

That sounds like an absurd scenario to me—as the USPS itself acknowledges, dogs tend to bite for protective reasons, so it’s hard to see how it would feel threatened by a finger coming through a mail slot—but the underlying advice seems sound. Never stick your fingers in strange slots.

All that being said, many mail carriers have wonderful relationships with families they get to know over the decades they deliver mail to them, and that includes their dogs. Here’s a story my mom told me after the first newsletter edition went out:

“Speaking of superhero mail carriers, when I was a kid, our mail carrier, Mr. Wren, walked his route with a big leather bag. He was usually accompanied by Rex, a lovely Belgian Shepherd dog and, on occasion, by Pushkin, a German Shepherd, as well. The two dogs, in those days when dogs ran loose, followed him on his route just for the hell of it. So for all those carriers who have had to deal with mean and aggressive dogs, I’d like them to know about Mr. Wren, Rex, and Pushkin.”

