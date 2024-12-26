The Pre-Xbox ‘Halo’ Third-Person Beta Builds Randomly Dropped and Can Be Played Now

Long before Halo was the original commanding force in the FPS scene, it was a completely different experience. Originally planned as a third-person shooter exclusively for Mac computers, it seemingly went through just a few design changes before it finally hit the market. And randomly, the original beta builds were dropped and are fully playable on a modern PC. What an age we live in, huh?

Video via OneMinuteHalo on YouTube

So, the Beta Build for ‘Halo’ Randomly Just Dropped? And It’s Fully Playable?

Seeing 1999 Master Chief was one thing, but getting a chance to play this oft-forgotten beta build? That’s something that wasn’t on my 2024 Bingo Card. Or 2025, to be completely honest. 343 Studios has been working to bring special levels to the Master Chief Collection, including the infamous E3 Levels for Halo 2. I don’t think anyone ever expected the original beta for the first Halo game to pop up online.

Videos by VICE

Yet, here we are. Available for download on Archive.org, the actual, original beta builds for the third-person Halo are now available on modern hardware. As the Archive.org piece mentions, run blambeta.exe and blam.exe respectively for each specific beta testing level. It’s wild, and honestly? It’s great for video game preservationists to have access to these particular builds, as it’s a piece of history I never thought we could experience firsthand.

Regarding the Halo Beta build, Archive.org user SentienceSnakes164 has also uploaded several pre-release/freeware builds for other games. Included is The Suffering, a freeware version distributed by the… US Air Force? That may be even more shocking than the random reveal of the 1999 pre-Xbox Halo build. I’m going to need to look a little further into that to find out what it’s all about.

Unfortunately, with every silver lining, there have to be a few clouds that muddy up the blue skies. While the 1999 pre-Xbox Halo build is a blessing in disguise, it does also appear that hackers have dumped source code information for nearly every other Halo release. There is allegedly nearly 100GB of data floating around on social media sites with this information.