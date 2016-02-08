The Premier League Awards: Yaya Toure, Robert Huth & Jesse Lingard

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.

The only thing less anticipated than Beyoncé releasing ‘Formation’ this weekend – FYI: it’s LIT – was how Leicester handled themselves away against Manchester City.

But while two of our award winners come from that game it wasn’t the only big contest taking place, with both Tottenham and Arsenal staking a claim to interrupt Leicester’s unlikely title march. The relegation battle is hotting up too, with Newcastle and Sunderland suddenly springing into action, and even Villa bagging a win.

Nevertheless, we’ll be concentrating on the top end of the division. After all, this is the weirdest title race in years.

Gold Award: Yaya Toure, for going peak Yaya Toure

Every now and then, Yaya Toure gets more flack than he deserves. He’s called lazy, arrogant, overly nonchalant, and his character is brought into question. Not this weekend, however – this weekend he deserved the lot.

The Ivorian was well and truly an empty shirt against Leicester City. Not only did he fail to make an impact in the big home defeat, he didn’t seem to be all that bothered about it, either. His agent has already made it plainly clear that they’re not over the last time Pep Guardiola came to manage a side Yaya was playing in, so presumably he won’t be sticking around to mend that relationship this summer. But here’s the thing: Pep isn’t at the club yet, Yaya – you’re still allowed to put a shift in.

Having had rings run around him by Danny Drinkwater, it’s a shame to see one of the most elegant and effective midfielders in the country waste such an outstanding skill set through nothing more than petulance. Over the season, the stats point to Yaya actually covering a lot of ground, but slowly. His sprints-per-game are almost non-existent, and it’s like he’s suddenly decided that Manchester City aren’t worth his sweat anymore. You’d have to go a long way to find someone who had a worse weekend on-field than Cam Newton, but in Yaya we just might have him.

Silver Award: Robert Huth, defensive banter specialist

Single-handedly on a mission to prove that Germans actually get banter, Robert Huth is the gift that keeps on giving. Having joined Leicester on loan towards the end of last season, his performances were a large part of their remarkable escape from relegation. Amidst their unlikely run for the title, his brace away at Manchester City in a 3-1 win was just another in a long line of Leicester City-related shocks. While his first wasn’t the cleanest strike in the world, getting his side ahead just three minutes into such a high stakes game would’ve gone a long way to settling their nerves.

The polar opposite of the aforementioned Yaya Toure, this was one of those performances where Huth seemed to be everywhere, stopping almost everything City had in the defensive third. He was a complete and utter nuisance at set pieces as well, replicating his long looping header that beat Tottenham to put Leicester three-nil up in a fairytale encounter.

He’s previously tweeted about the usefulness of his “square head”, how much he hates Christmas, and who can forget that time he filled up his timeline playing @CockOrNoCock? If, by some miracle, Leicester do wind up winning the Premier League, this guy is going to have a few tweets up his sleeve worth looking out for.

Bronze Award: Jesse Lingard, services to hitting the dab

Circling back to Cam Newton, at least there was someone hitting the dab after playing well this weekend. Man Utd have actually been getting better these past few weeks, and by that we of course mean ‘watchable’. Part of this is how well they’ve performed in attack, seemingly copying their manager’s approach to journalists. Controlling the ball with his back to goal, Lingard took a silky touch, spun on the spot one-legged and used his other peg to swing at the ball.

Usually, in that sort of situation, the attacker has no real control over where the ball is about to go, but Lingard couldn’t have made better contact. Smacking the ball into the top corner, the goal was second only to his celebration, as he wheeled away and dabbed like a pro in front of the travelling support. Wayne Rooney came close to ruining the move by grabbing Lingard’s arm midway through a second run, but even old man Wazza couldn’t spoil the perfect marriage between sports and pop culture.

