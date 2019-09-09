The President of the United States Is Feuding with Chrissy Teigen Because That’s Just How We Live Now

President Donald Trump sparked a Twitter beef Sunday with celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Such fights are pretty normal for Trump. But Teigen’s response was perhaps a bit more profane than he’s used to: she tweeted the president was “a pussy ass bitch.”

The whole thing began on Sunday, with an MSNBC special about criminal justice reform. Legend — who has an organization that aims to end mass incarceration — was a guest. Trump apparently tuned in and felt like he didn’t get enough credit for the First Step Act he signed in December, which reduced some federal drug sentences and looked to reduce recidivism.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help,” Trump tweeted, before criticizing CNN commentator Van Jones, NBC host Lester Holt, Legend, and Teigen.

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

“Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” Trump posted.

Legend fired back on Twitter that the first lady should praise her husband, because he’s obviously desperate for it.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Teigen, a prolific and popular Twitter user, was even more blunt. She tweeted: “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

.@twitter won't let Twitter be great. I understand. #PresidentPussyAssBitch is vile and absolutely should not trend. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Legend and Teigen each fired off a few more tweets aimed at Trump on Sunday night. And it wasn’t long before Teigen was jokingly tweeting about the hashtag #PresidentPussyAssBitch trending. Come Monday morning, #filthymouthedwife, Teigen’s name and #TeamChrissy were all trending across the U.S.

Teigen has been a regular critic of the president. He blocked her in 2017, seemingly over a tweet where she said, “Lolllllll no one likes you” about the president.

Cover: Chrissy Teigen attends the NBC 2019/20 Upfront at The Four Seasons New York on Monday, May 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)